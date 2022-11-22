Colts Stock Report: Week 11

The Indianapolis Colts went into Sunday’s game on the back of a win against a AFC rival, which snapped a three game losing streak, the Las Vegas Raiders. The Colts came up against a familiar face in the Nick Sirianni led Philadelphia Eagles who had been undefeated until the previous week. The Eagles were sitting at 8-1 and were coming off a loss to the Washington Commanders. There were some strong showings during the 17-16 loss, and a few poor ones, as well.

Stock Up:

The Defense was nothing short of spectacular on Sunday. The Colts defense from the defensive line to the safeties were exceptional and were the only reason the team were even in the game until the final minutes. Yannick Ngakoue was a standout along the defensive line on Sunday providing a constant pass rush threat off the edge and managing to get to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on several occasions. Ngakoue finished the game with 1.5 sacks, 3 tackles and a force fumble, it was by far his best game as a Colt to date.

Safety Rodney McLeod was all over the field for the Colts on Sunday against his former team. McLeod made multiple impact plays during the game in both the pass and run games showing his worth on the back end. He finished the game with 6 tackles, 1 tackle for a loss and 1 pass defended. McLeod has shown a strong veteran presence in the secondary since his first day starting for the team.

Stock Down:

The Offense on the other hand was again underwhelming on Sunday. The Colts offense was back to its inconsistent self on Sunday against the Eagles after a productive previous week against the Las Vegas Raiders. The offensive line fell back into it’s poor play ways again on Sunday. The unit allowed quarterback Matt Ryan to be sacked 4 times and were overwhelmed in run blocking too on multiple occassions. Left tackle Bernhard Raimann had several rookie moments during the game including allowing multiple pressures and being penalised four times. There are bound to be growing pains and the need for time for Raimann to develop but his play on Sunday definitely hurt the team.

Matt Ryan was constantly harassed by the Eagles defense all game which needs to be taken into consideration but the times when he was kept clean and upright he did not make the best of those opportunities. He held the ball two long on one or two of the sacks he took and there were also multiple throws he would like to have back. The offense outside of short throws is not productive and once the Eagles defense realised the Colts offense wasn’t going to test it vertically the defense took over. The offense struggled mightily outside of the first drive and Ryan being the leader of the offense has to take the front of the blame for it.