Colts Sign DE Khalid Kareem from Bengals Practice Squad; Waive S Trevor Denbow

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that the team signed defensive end Khalid Kareem from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad and waived safety Trevor Denbow in a corresponding 53-man roster move.

The team also waived linebacker Tyrell Adams from the practice squad.

As a former 2020 5th round pick out of Notre Dame by the Bengals, Kareem has appeared in 23 career games (1 start), recording 28 tackles (14 solo), 2 tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He appeared in 7 games for Cincinnati last season.

The 6’4”, 268 pound Kareem has long arms (34 1/2”), so he fits a bit of the prototype that general manager Chris Ballard typically covets at the edge position.

The Colts have been without Kwity Paye (ankle), so Kareem adds some defensive end depth.