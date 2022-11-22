Colts Sign DE Khalid Kareem from Bengals Practice Squad; Waive S Trevor Denbow

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that the team signed defensive end Khalid Kareem from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad and waived safety Trevor Denbow in a corresponding 53-man roster move.
The team also waived linebacker Tyrell Adams from the practice squad.
As a former 2020 5th round pick out of Notre Dame by the Bengals, Kareem has appeared in 23 career games (1 start), recording 28 tackles (14 solo), 2 tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He appeared in 7 games for Cincinnati last season.
The 6’4”, 268 pound Kareem has long arms (34 1/2”), so he fits a bit of the prototype that general manager Chris Ballard typically covets at the edge position.
The Colts have been without Kwity Paye (ankle), so Kareem adds some defensive end depth.
Loading comments...