Colts News: Reggie Wayne, Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis make Hall of Fame Cut

Colts greats Reggie Wayne, Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis make Hall of Fame cut
Reggie Wayne, Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis are among the 28 Modern-era Semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
Colts Defense Doing Its Part Under Gus Bradley
While the Colts defense hasn’t been perfect, it’s consistently given the Colts a chance at winning football.
Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 12 Game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 12 Monday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
Colts Release LB Tyrell Adams From Practice Squad
The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday.
Colts' Biggest Underachievers - Latest NFL Power Rankings - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More
Who does ESPN consider the Indianapolis Colts biggest underachievers this season in their latest NFL Power Rankings?
Why Indianapolis Colts Quarterbacks, Running Backs Must Improve - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More
Expectations were high for the Indianapolis Colts' offense in 2022, featuring quarterback Matt Ryan and Jonathan Taylor, but things haven't gone as hoped.
New Signing: Indianapolis Colts Sign Former Cincinnati Bengals Defender - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More
The Indianapolis Colts have signed a solid former Cincinnati Bengals defender with their latest signing.
Colts Sign DE Khalid Kareem Off Cincinnati Bengals Practice Squad, Waive S Trevor Denbow
The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday.
Colts' Leonard hosts Thanksgiving giveaway, discusses season-ending surgery - WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic
