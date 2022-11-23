Stampede Blue’s Week 12 NFL Game Picks

The Colts came crushing down back to reality as the Jeff Saturday hype-train hit the brakes after a 16-17 loss to the Eagles. Still, even after a tough loss, the Colts (- 140) are currently 2.5-point favourites against the Pittsburgh Steelers (+ 120) for the MNF matchup to be played at LOS. The O/U is the second lowest for this week’s games at just 39, . For updated lines visit Draftkings Sportsbook.

The top 5 for your SB staff rankings remains pretty much the same at the top, with Greg Rader, Luke Schultheis, and myself at the top, followed closely by Chris Shepherd and Andrew Aziz right there.

The staff is mostly going with the Colts on this one. It seems like even despite the offensive struggles and the fact that the Steelers seem to always have our number the staff has plenty of optimism for Sunday’s game.

As for our weekly challenges, we both went 1-2 last week, meaning that the difference is still 3 points for you in the lead, so I will try to make the ones for this week more complicated.

Poll How many sacks will T.J Watt get? Over 1.5

Under 1.5 vote view results 55% Over 1.5 (5 votes)

44% Under 1.5 (4 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

Poll How many touchdowns will be scored by both teams combined? Over 3.5

Under 3.5 vote view results 0% Over 3.5 (0 votes)

100% Under 3.5 (9 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will a player from the offensive line get benched due to bad play? Yes

No vote view results 22% Yes (2 votes)

77% No (7 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

My picks are Over - Over - No. See you all next week!