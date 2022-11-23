Colts DeForest Buckner Named as Team’s 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Nominee

The NFL announced yesterday the 32 players that have been nominated for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award and among them is Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Regarding the award:

“The award, created in 2014, is presented each year to an NFL player who demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition. The award honors and is named after the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Art Rooney, Sr.”

The winner is determined by a vote of current NFL players.

This is the 9th year running for the award and the last Colt to win such honors was former running back Frank Gore for Indianapolis back in 2016.

When he isn’t terrorizing opposing backfields, you can frequently see Buckner high fiving/firing up teammates, helping opponents off the turf, and mentoring the younger players along the defensive line.

While everyone nominated is a winner here, the ultimate selection will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL foundation to a charity of his choice—and will be announced as the winner on NFL Honors night.