Thanksgiving Games Week 12: Picks and Predictions

Three very entertaining games today to watch with the family, as we have Bills (- 435) at Lions (+ 350), after that one we have Giants (+ 370) at Cowboys (- 460), and then to cap off the day probably the most entertaining game Patriots (+ 120) at Vikings (-140). All the expected points for the games this week are above 40, with Bills at Lions the expected highest scoring matchup at 54.5 O/U. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

For the first two matchups the staff is unanimously going with the Bills and Cowboys to win. The Bills are coming off a hard fought win against the Cleveland Browns, as their defense was torched by Jacoby Brissett and Amari Cooper. In the end, Buffalo’s running game spearheaded by Singletary and Cook did enough to get the win as they moved to 7-3 on the season. The Cowboys are coming off their most dominant win this year as they demolished the 8-2 Vikings 40-3. Elliott and Pollard carried the offense to a 20-point lead at the half, and then scored a touchdown each in the second half to ice the game.

For the night game, Greg Rader and Jared Malott are going with the Patriots, while the rest of the staff is going with the Vikings. If you ask me, Minnesota will probably be really fired up after such a demolishing loss, while the Patriots’ defense will probably be a bit gassed after carrying the game against the Jets.