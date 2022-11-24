Colts Injury Report: 4 Starters Miss Practice Today

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 12 of the NFL season ahead of their Wednesday game. Today’s practice was a walkthrough so the injury report is only an estimation of the player’s participation if there was a practice.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner would have missed practice today with a ribs injury. Buckner has been an iron man for the Colts ever since he arrived in Indianapolis and has rarely missed a game. Buckner is more than likely to continue that trend, however he should be one to keep an eye on this week.

Tight end Kylen Granson would have missed practice today with an illness. A illness has been plaguing the Colts within the last two weeks and has cost the Colts players practice time. Grandson is the latest to miss practice because of it.

Center Ryan Kelly would have missed practice today with shoulder and knee injuries. Kelly has been dealing with a knee injury for most of the year but managed to play through it. The shoulder injury appears to be a new injury and could cost him game time.

Defensive end Kwity Paye would have missed practice today with an ankle injury. Paye reinjured his ankle last week and has missed the last game because of it. It looks like Paye could be set to miss another game with the injury.

Wide receiver Parris Campbell would have been limited due to an illness. It appears Campbell has caught the illness going around the Colts facility at the moment too.

Defensive tackle Grover Stewart would have been limited with a shoulder injury. Stewart has been the Colts stand out performer on defense this year and a key player. He will be one to keep an eye on as the depth behind him is very light.