Colts Player Ratings: Week 12 — Defense Gets a Boost

The Madden rating series is back for a 3rd season!!! In this series on Stampede Blue, I’m going to break down each player on a 50-100 Madden-style scale each week to help identify and illustrate which players are the best and most valuable to the team. Please note that these are current values and don’t consider the value or future improvement/potential (or regression) of a player. Here is a breakdown of the tiers:
Tiers
95 to 100 — One of the 3 or 4 best players at his position in the NFL
90 to 94 — An elite, top 10 NFL player at his position in the NFL
85 to 89 — A borderline elite player who will make plenty of plays in each game
80 to 84 — An above-average starter
75 to 79 — An average starter
70 to 74 — An average starter who should only be used in small spurts
65 to 69 — A below-average starter and above-average backup
60 to 64 — An average backup
60 or below — A borderline roster player
Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan — 80 (+1)
Nick Foles — 74
Sam Ehlinger — 67
Running Backs
Jonathan Taylor — 94 (+1)
Zack Moss — 72
Deon Jackson — 68
Wide Receivers
Michael Pittman Jr — 88
Alec Pierce — 76 (-1)
Parris Campbell — 76 (+3)
Michael Strachan — 67
Keke Coutee — 65
Ashton Dulin — 69 (Injured Reserve)
Tight Ends
Mo Alie-Cox — 80
Jelani Woods — 70 (-1)
Kylen Granson — 69 (+1)
Offensive Line
Quenton Nelson — 95
Braden Smith — 78
Ryan Kelly — 72 (-2)
Dennis Kelly — 67
Danny Pinter — 66
Bernhard Raimann — 64 (-2)
Will Fries — 63 (-1)
Wesley French — 62
Matt Pryor — 61
Defensive Line
DeForest Buckner — 96
Grover Stewart — 93 (+1)
Yannick Ngakoue — 86 (+2)
Kwity Paye — 82
Dayo Odeyingbo — 72
Ifeadi Odenigbo — 70
Ben Banogu — 69
Eric Johnson — 68
Byron Cowart — 67
Chris Williams — 64
Tyquan Lewis — 76 (Injured Reserve)
Linebackers
Bobby Okereke — 82 (-1)
E.J. Speed — 78
Zaire Franklin — 75 (+2)
Jojo Domann — 64
Grant Stuard — 62
Darius Shaquille Leonard — 94 (Injured Reserve)
Secondary
Stephon Gilmore — 94
Kenny Moore III — 84
Isaiah Rodgers — 79
Rodney McCleod — 76 (+1)
Julian Blackmon — 75 (+1)
Rodney Thomas II — 74 (-1)
Nick Cross — 72
Brandon Facyson — 68
Dallis Flowers — 63
Tony Brown — 63
Trevor Denbow — 62
Armani Watts — 68 (Injured Reserve)
Special Teams
Luke Rhodes — 86
Chase McLaughlin — 84 (+1)
Matt Haack — 82
Rigoberto Sanchez — 85 (Injured Reserve)
Biggest Mover
Zaire Franklin
Franklin is becoming a very good player and has been playing a lot of MIKE with Leonard out. He plays a lot of snaps on D and on special teams and has good general athleticism that he’s a good sideline to sideline linebacker, but can also cover well. With Leonard out potentially for the season, I’m curious to see how the trio of Franklin, Okereke and Speed continue to evolve.
Biggest Dropper
Ryan Kelly
Kelly has had a rough year. He hasn’t lived up to his big contract and he has really struggled in the run game. He has been late to react to blitzes and stunts up front this season and has failed to get good 2nd level blocking. He is hurting the line and is close to dropping out of the 70s.
