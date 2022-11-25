Colts Player Ratings: Week 12 — Defense Gets a Boost

The Madden rating series is back for a 3rd season!!! In this series on Stampede Blue, I’m going to break down each player on a 50-100 Madden-style scale each week to help identify and illustrate which players are the best and most valuable to the team. Please note that these are current values and don’t consider the value or future improvement/potential (or regression) of a player. Here is a breakdown of the tiers:

Tiers

95 to 100 — One of the 3 or 4 best players at his position in the NFL

90 to 94 — An elite, top 10 NFL player at his position in the NFL

85 to 89 — A borderline elite player who will make plenty of plays in each game

80 to 84 — An above-average starter

75 to 79 — An average starter

70 to 74 — An average starter who should only be used in small spurts

65 to 69 — A below-average starter and above-average backup

60 to 64 — An average backup

60 or below — A borderline roster player

Quarterbacks

Matt Ryan — 80 (+1)

Nick Foles — 74

Sam Ehlinger — 67

Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor — 94 (+1)

Zack Moss — 72

Deon Jackson — 68

Wide Receivers

Michael Pittman Jr — 88

Alec Pierce — 76 (-1)

Parris Campbell — 76 (+3)

Michael Strachan — 67

Keke Coutee — 65

Ashton Dulin — 69 (Injured Reserve)

Tight Ends

Mo Alie-Cox — 80

Jelani Woods — 70 (-1)

Kylen Granson — 69 (+1)

Offensive Line

Quenton Nelson — 95

Braden Smith — 78

Ryan Kelly — 72 (-2)

Dennis Kelly — 67

Danny Pinter — 66

Bernhard Raimann — 64 (-2)

Will Fries — 63 (-1)

Wesley French — 62

Matt Pryor — 61

Defensive Line

DeForest Buckner — 96

Grover Stewart — 93 (+1)

Yannick Ngakoue — 86 (+2)

Kwity Paye — 82

Dayo Odeyingbo — 72

Ifeadi Odenigbo — 70

Ben Banogu — 69

Eric Johnson — 68

Byron Cowart — 67

Chris Williams — 64

Tyquan Lewis — 76 (Injured Reserve)

Linebackers

Bobby Okereke — 82 (-1)

E.J. Speed — 78

Zaire Franklin — 75 (+2)

Jojo Domann — 64

Grant Stuard — 62

Darius Shaquille Leonard — 94 (Injured Reserve)

Secondary

Stephon Gilmore — 94

Kenny Moore III — 84

Isaiah Rodgers — 79

Rodney McCleod — 76 (+1)

Julian Blackmon — 75 (+1)

Rodney Thomas II — 74 (-1)

Nick Cross — 72

Brandon Facyson — 68

Dallis Flowers — 63

Tony Brown — 63

Trevor Denbow — 62

Armani Watts — 68 (Injured Reserve)

Special Teams

Luke Rhodes — 86

Chase McLaughlin — 84 (+1)

Matt Haack — 82

Rigoberto Sanchez — 85 (Injured Reserve)

Biggest Mover

Zaire Franklin

Franklin is becoming a very good player and has been playing a lot of MIKE with Leonard out. He plays a lot of snaps on D and on special teams and has good general athleticism that he’s a good sideline to sideline linebacker, but can also cover well. With Leonard out potentially for the season, I’m curious to see how the trio of Franklin, Okereke and Speed continue to evolve.

Biggest Dropper

Ryan Kelly

Kelly has had a rough year. He hasn’t lived up to his big contract and he has really struggled in the run game. He has been late to react to blitzes and stunts up front this season and has failed to get good 2nd level blocking. He is hurting the line and is close to dropping out of the 70s.