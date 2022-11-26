Colts Injury Report: Defensive Tackles Buckner And Stewart Miss Practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Friday injury report for Week 12 of the NFL season ahead of their Monday game.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner missed practice again with ribs injury and an illness. Buckner has now missed back to back practices which looks to make his availability look very uncertain. Buckner rarely misses games but Monday could end up being one he misses. If Buckner can’t play Monday then expect Byron Cowart to get the start in his place.

Tight end Kylen Granson continues to miss practice with an illness. Grandson hsd now missed beck to back practices with an illness and it throws his chances of playing in the air. The Colts should have tight ends Mo Alie-Cox and Jelani Woods healthy for the game but Granson has grow into a key role on the offense.

Center Ryan Kelly was limited at practice with shoulder and knee injuries. Kelly missed practice the previous day with the injuries so it does appear that he is trending in the right direction but he has been plagued with boggling injuries all season. Kelly could end up going into the game with a questionable game status unless he continues to progress well through the week.

Defensive end Kwity Paye missed practice again with an ankle injury. Paye will likely miss this weeks game with the ankle injury he sustained against the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks ago. Paye will be replaced in the line up by Dayo Odeyingbo.

Defensive tackle Grover Stewart was limited with a shoulder injury on Thursday and had a rest day from practice Friday. Stewart has been getting regular rest days from practice in previous weeks. Stewart’s shoulder injury could affect his game day status but Saturdays practice report will be more telling after Fridays rest day. The Colts can’t afford to have both Buckner and Stewart miss Mondays game.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue was limited at practice with a back injury. Ngakoue has been dealing with a back injury for most of the season and has even had rest days to try and manage it. Ngakoue will be one to keep an eye on in tomorrows practice report.