Week 12: Colts Fans’ Confidence Remains Low Ahead of MNF Matchup Against Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday Night Football in what appears to be a primetime matchup between two pretty mediocre teams.

Following a close loss to the potential NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles, the Colts are still searching for the ability to score more points offensively, or at least above the high teens—as their revamped defense has been consistently good enough to win a lot of games with.

Fortunately, the Steelers are right there with them in lackluster offense, scoring the 28th most points per game (17.0 ppg. avg.) of any team under rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

That being said, Colts fans’ confidence continues to be very low regarding the direction of the franchise, even under new interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who’s brought much needed energy:

While the Colts are favored against the Steelers (-2.5), in the grand scheme of things, it likely will not matter for a postseason shot—as Indianapolis will have to really take care of business down the stretch, and against some good football teams to make a serious playoff push in the AFC.

Right now, even if most fans aren’t actively rooting for the Colts to lose out, the franchise may be better off losing to put themselves in better position to find a long-term answer at starting quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft—finally ending the team’s carousel since Andrew Luck’s abrupt retirement, for good.

That being said, for what it’s worth, the majority of Colts fans are predicting a win on primetime:

We’ll see if the Colts can reward them for such high optimism come Monday night!