Colts Injury Report: DE Paye Ruled OUT, TE Granson DOUBTFUL And Three Others Ruled QUESTIONABLE

The Indianapolis Colts released their Saturday injury report for Week 12 of the NFL season ahead of their Monday game.

LB Zaire Franklin (illness) has been downgraded to Questionable, TE Kylen Granson (illness) has been downgraded to Doubtful and DE Kwity Paye (ankle) has been downgraded to Out. https://t.co/phfK9bi1YM — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 27, 2022

Defensive end Kwity Paye has been ruled OUT with an ankle injury for Mondays game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Paye was originally ruled as QUESTIONABLE but later downgraded to OUT. With Paye being out for Mondays game then expect Dayo Odeyingbo to continue to replace him in the starting line up.

Tight end Kylen Granson has been ruled DOUBTFUL with an illness for Mondays game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Grandson was originally ruled as QUESTIONABLE but later downgraded to DOUBTFUL. Granson looks very unlikely to play Monday, if he is unable to play then expect to see a bigger role for Jelani Woods and a potential practice squad elevation for Nikola Kalinic.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has been ruled QUESTIONABLE with a rib injury for Mondays game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Buckner missed two practices this week but was a full participant in the last practice of the week. Buckner rarely misses games through injury and that is unlikely to change this week.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has been ruled QUESTIONABLE with a back injury for Mondays game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ngakoue has been dealing with a back injury for a big portion of the year but has not missed any game time with it. If Ngakoue is unable to play then expect Ifeadi Odenigbo to replace him in the starting line up.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin has been ruled QUESTIONABLE with an illness for Mondays game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Franklin was originally without a game day status but later downgraded to QUESTIONABLE. If Franklin is unable to play then expect to see EJ Speed to line up next to Bobby Okereke at the starting linebacker spots.