Steelers vs. Colts: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

A week ago, the Colts took the Philadelphia Eagles to the wire. A quick offensive start faded fast, a missed field goal, and a few late defensive mistakes did the rest. This week, the Colts host the Pittsburgh Steelers. This team is looking for a long-term replacement for Ben Roethlisberger, who hasn’t completely settled in offensively. It is also a team with a long tradition of playing great defense and consistently generates pressure on the quarterback with a healthy dose of TJ Watt and others. The Colts have had trouble on the offensive line all year.
What gives? Do the Colts figure things out on offense to keep the Steelers’ pass rush off-balance and move the ball? Do the Steelers establish anything on offense? Which defense wins the game? Will anyone score?
Here’s how to tune in to find out.
Game Time
8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, November 28, 2022
Location
- Lucas Oil Stadium
- 500 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46225
- Capacity: 70,000
TV Channel
- Regional Channel: ESPN
- Play-by-play: Joe Buck
- Color analyst: Troy Aikman
- Sideline Reporter: Lisa Salters
TV Streaming Options
- ESPN+ - Subscription Required
- NFL+ allows you to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.
Check your local TV listings or broadcast map to confirm availability.
Radio
93.5 and 107.5 FM The Fan, 97.1 HANK FM, and WFNI 1070-AM The Fan
SiriusXM Channel 813
- Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
- Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
- Sideline: Larra Overton
Radio Streaming Options
- On Your Phone: Fans in the Colts Home Market can listen to the local broadcast on the Colts App and Colts.com.
- Outside Of Indianapolis: Fans everywhere can listen to the local broadcast of the game on Colts.com (Desktop Only).
- NFL+: Live game audio (home, away & national calls) for every game of the season. Sign up for a free trial.
Colts Gameday radio coverage begins three hours before kickoff with “Colts Pre-Game Huddle” and “Countdown to Kickoff.” Stay tuned for “The 5th Quarter Huddle” immediately after the game.
Odds
The Colts are listed as 2.5-point favorites by DraftKings Sportsbook as of this writing. For updated lines, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook.
Referee Assignment
Bill Vinovich
