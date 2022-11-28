Steelers vs. Colts: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

A week ago, the Colts took the Philadelphia Eagles to the wire. A quick offensive start faded fast, a missed field goal, and a few late defensive mistakes did the rest. This week, the Colts host the Pittsburgh Steelers. This team is looking for a long-term replacement for Ben Roethlisberger, who hasn’t completely settled in offensively. It is also a team with a long tradition of playing great defense and consistently generates pressure on the quarterback with a healthy dose of TJ Watt and others. The Colts have had trouble on the offensive line all year.

What gives? Do the Colts figure things out on offense to keep the Steelers’ pass rush off-balance and move the ball? Do the Steelers establish anything on offense? Which defense wins the game? Will anyone score?

Here’s how to tune in to find out.

Game Time

8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, November 28, 2022

Location

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46225

Capacity: 70,000

TV Channel

Regional Channel: ESPN

Play-by-play: Joe Buck

Color analyst: Troy Aikman

Sideline Reporter: Lisa Salters

Radio

93.5 and 107.5 FM The Fan, 97.1 HANK FM, and WFNI 1070-AM The Fan

SiriusXM Channel 813

Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor

Color Analyst: Rick Venturi

Sideline: Larra Overton

Colts Gameday radio coverage begins three hours before kickoff with “Colts Pre-Game Huddle” and “Countdown to Kickoff.” Stay tuned for “The 5th Quarter Huddle” immediately after the game.

Odds

Referee Assignment

Bill Vinovich

