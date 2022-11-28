Monday Night Football Thread: Colts vs Steelers

Tonight, the Colts are hosting the Steelers for Monday Night Football. I don't think this will be a fun game for the Steelers' rookie QB, Kenny Pickett. The Colts' defense has been looking more and more stout as the season has progressed. Unfortunately, the Steelers recently got back one of the best defensive players in the league, TJ Watt.

My guess is the Colts' offense is able to do slightly more than the Steelers are able to muster up. This will probably be, yet another, low scoring game.

Prediction:

Colts 23

Steelers 17