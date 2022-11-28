Monday Night Football Second Half Thread: Colts vs Steelers

On to the second half. Go get that W, gentlemen!
More From Stampede Blue
- Monday Night Football Thread: Colts vs Steelers
- Colts’ Injury Report, Week 12: Kylen Granson, Kwity Paye, Ifeadi Odenigbo Among Those Inactive
- Report: Colts Elevate TE Nikola Kalinic, LB Forrest Rhyne To Active Roster for Game Against Steelers
- Colts vs. Steelers Monday Night Football Week 12 Predictions
- Colts vs. Steelers Week 12 preview: It may come down to defensive points scored
- Steelers vs. Colts: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
Loading comments...