Colts vs. Steelers Monday Night Football Week 12 Predictions

Another week, another Monday Night Football matchup as the Colts (- 150) will host the Steelers (+ 130) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indy is currently favored by 2.5-points as their dominant defense is expected to carry the game for them. It is worth noting that the Steelers are 14-3 against the Colts since the move to Indianapolis, and have won the last seven matchups. This is a very important game to take into account for draft order, so just keep that in mind in case the Colts lose. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Steelers are coming off a 30-37 loss against the Bengals, on a game where a touchdown with less than a minute remaining helped make the score a bit closer than it seemed. Burrow threw for four touchdowns, and backup running back Samaje Perine caught three of these, as the Steelers wasted what was a really productive outing from rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and running back Najee Harris. Now at 3-7, Pittsburgh is essentially out of the playoffs again.

The Colts lost a tough game to the Eagles, as the defense did more than enough to win the game, but the offense once again let them down and failed to get any sort of rhythm. The loss demolished all hopes of yet another unexpected playoff run, and made it clear that the team needs to start over once again.

Despite the recent Pittsburgh dominance, most of the staff is going with the Colts on this one. Myself and Greg Rader are the only pessimists that think that the offensive shortcomings will prove too much and that T.J. Watt will just wreck whoever starts at left tackle.