Report: Colts Elevate TE Nikola Kalinic, LB Forrest Rhyne To Active Roster for Game Against Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts made a few different roster moves prior to their Monday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Colts activated tight end Nikola Kalinic and linebacker Forrest Rhyne to their active roster. Kalinic has seen playing time during Indy’s last two games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Las Vegas Raiders.

In his limited action, Kalinic has been used in more of a run-blocking role within the team’s offense, but the former Canadian football player could potentially see more snaps Monday if tight end Kylen Granson is downgraded to out. Granson, who is dealing with an illness, was originally listed as questionable and was downgraded to doubtful on Sunday.

Rhyne, an undrafted free agent out of Villanova, has spent the majority of his time on Indianapolis’ practice squad. Similarly to Kalinic, the rookie linebacker could see some snaps if Zaire Franklin is unable to play. Franklin is also dealing with an illness. Should Rhyne play Monday, it would be his first regular-season action of the season.

If both Granson and Franklin become inactive, that would be far from ideal for Indianapolis. Granson has been a fairly consistent role player at times for the team’s offense, and Franklin has played at a Pro Bowl level, recording 110 total tackles (68 solo), one interception and one forced fumble.