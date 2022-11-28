Colts’ Injury Report, Week 12: Kylen Granson, Kwity Paye, Ifeadi Odenigbo Among Those Inactive

The Indianapolis Colts released their list of inactive players ahead of Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Among those inactive include quarterback Nick Foles, wide receiver Keke Coutee, center Wesley French, tight end Kylen Granson, defensive end Khalid Kareem Ifeadi Odenigbo and defensive end Kwity Paye.

The Colts elevated tight end Nikola Kalinic to the active roster earlier on Monday. Granson was downgraded to doubtful as he’s one of a few players dealing with an illness. With Granson now inactive, it appears likely the former Canadian football player will see some playing time.

With wideout Keke Coutee inactive, it’ll be interesting to see who takes over punt-return duties, as Coutee had been the primary player in that role over the last couple of weeks. Additionally, defensive end Khalid Kareem is also inactive, as he was just recently added to Indy’s roster.

The Colts will also be missing a few other key defensive players in defensive ends Ifeadi Odenigbo and Kwity Paye both being inactive. Paye is one of the team’s best run defenders, and his absence will likely be felt when taking on Steelers’ running back Najee Harris. Paye has also contributed as a pass rusher in key downs this season, too.

Odenigbo has been solid in a rotational role this season. It’s likely we’ll see more of Dayo Odeyingbo with with their two other key defensive ends out.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who was listed as questionable with a rib/illness issue, is active and will play, according to Zak Keefer, a Colts writer for The Athletic.

Keefer also reports that linebacker Zaire Franklin, who was listed as questionable with an illness, is also active and will start.

At 4-6-1 on the season, every game going forward is equally critical if the Colts hope to keep their playoff alive. The Steelers will present a tough matchup for Indy’s struggling offense.

Pittsburgh has shown that they can score on offense when things are clicking. While it’ll likely be up to the Colts’ defense to continue to make plays, their offense will have to play complementary football and almost certainly have to put up more than 16 points to come away with a victory.