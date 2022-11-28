Week 12 Post Game Wrap

Happy Holidays, everybody!

After every Colts game, I post a short video talking about why the Colts won or lost and who they play next. Today, the Colts lost at home to the Steelers and the final score was 24-17. When you look at the numbers, it’s pretty clear the Steelers came in and ran the football at will while not turning it over. Matt Ryan fumbled the ball twice and threw an interception. There was a glimmer of hope when the Colts came back to go up 17-16, but again the porous Colts defense just let this young Steelers offense have their way today. As I say in the video, it’s not like it gets any easier.

The Colts got unlucky this year and caught the NFC East on an upswing, as they’ll face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football next week. I find it hilarious that Jim Irsay cried about the Colts not getting prime time games and then they’re going to get beat on national television in back-to-back weeks.