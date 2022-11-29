Colts’ Fantasy Waiver Wire: Week 12

Buy Low

Justin Fields, quarterback, Bears

Quarterback Justin Fields has been setting the fantasy world on fire, ranking as a top 10 quarterback since Week 6 and even putting up two consecutive #1 performances in Weeks 9 and 10. His ability as a runner and the amount of carries he gets (averaging over 12 the past six games) gives him a really high ceiling, but also increases the injury risk a lot, as he missed this week’s game against the Jets with a shoulder injury. With the Bears’ bye coming up, now is perhaps the only time that there is a slight window of opportunity to trade for Fields. The risk here is that he re-aggravates the injury and is shut down for the rest of what already is a lost year for Chicago.

Travis Etienne, running back, Jaguars

After posting three consecutive top 8 weeks Etienne has cooled off a bit, as he was kept in check against the Chiefs and then was forced out of this week’s game early with a foot injury. According to head coach Doug Pederson, Etienne was actually cleared to return, but the team did not want to risk it, so he should be good to go this week.

Christian McCaffrey, running back, 49ers

CMC has cooled off considerably since his passing-running-receiving touchdown outing in Week 8. He is still a really good running back, but has not been as dominant as expected. The 49ers have a ton of weapons on offense, and they certainly don’t like giving running backs heavy usage, and McCaffrey is dealing with knee irritation. With all that taken into account, desperate managers that are on the verge of making the playoffs might be looking to get rid of him, so if your playoff position is already safe consider swooping in here.

Waiver Wire

Zonovan Knight, running back, Jets

The Jets’ running back room has been hard to figure out since rookie sensation Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL, and now it looks like Zonovan Knight is the guy that will get most of the touches. He had a nice game against the Bears, posting 69 yards on just 14 carries and also recording three receptions.

Mike White, quarterback, Jets

I remember watching Mike White against the Colts last season and thinking “Hey, this guy actually looks decent”, and he certainly took advantage of the starting opportunity against the Bears, recording three touchdowns in a rainy afternoon. The Jets have a solid offensive line, and some decent weapons in the passing game. Couple that with a favourable schedule and White becomes a solid option.

Zay Jones, wide receiver, Jaguars

Jones has now seen double-digit targets in his past two games, and he posted a top 10 finish against the Ravens, recording 11 catches for 145 yards. The Jaguars offense is rather inconsistent, but they have a forgiving schedule remaining including games against the Lions and the Texans.