Colts Podcast: Steelers run all over Indy for the win on Monday Night Football

The Colts had a great opportunity ahead of them on Monday night. The Steelers came into the game with a struggling offense while Indianapolis had a defense prime to take advantage of it. The offense faced a team with a pass rush that struggles on paper (a bit of a false flag really) and a renewed focus on the offensive line under Jeff Saturday.

Things did not play out that way. We talk about this and more on the latest postgame podcast. Topics include:

The missed opportunities by the offense and the struggles of both the offensive line and QB Matt Ryan

Jonathan Taylor and his low usage despite having success in the game early on

The insane game from Jelani Woods and his potential for the future

The maddening clock management at the end of the game and why it may not have been as bad as some are suggesting

The frustrating performance of the defense in giving up over 170 yards on the ground

The state of the team as they head into the home stretch, with some brutal games ahead

So much more

