 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Colts Podcast: Steelers run all over Indy for the win on Monday Night Football

The offense and clock management were offensive.

By David J Walker
/ new
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts had a great opportunity ahead of them on Monday night. The Steelers came into the game with a struggling offense while Indianapolis had a defense prime to take advantage of it. The offense faced a team with a pass rush that struggles on paper (a bit of a false flag really) and a renewed focus on the offensive line under Jeff Saturday.

Things did not play out that way. We talk about this and more on the latest postgame podcast. Topics include:

  • The missed opportunities by the offense and the struggles of both the offensive line and QB Matt Ryan
  • Jonathan Taylor and his low usage despite having success in the game early on
  • The insane game from Jelani Woods and his potential for the future
  • The maddening clock management at the end of the game and why it may not have been as bad as some are suggesting
  • The frustrating performance of the defense in giving up over 170 yards on the ground
  • The state of the team as they head into the home stretch, with some brutal games ahead
  • So much more

As always, you can find the podcast wherever fine podcasts are available or you can listen below:

If you aren’t yet subscribed, now would be a good time to do so: Click the link on your platform of choice to subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...