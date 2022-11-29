Colts Podcast: Steelers run all over Indy for the win on Monday Night Football

The Colts had a great opportunity ahead of them on Monday night. The Steelers came into the game with a struggling offense while Indianapolis had a defense prime to take advantage of it. The offense faced a team with a pass rush that struggles on paper (a bit of a false flag really) and a renewed focus on the offensive line under Jeff Saturday.
Things did not play out that way. We talk about this and more on the latest postgame podcast. Topics include:
- The missed opportunities by the offense and the struggles of both the offensive line and QB Matt Ryan
- Jonathan Taylor and his low usage despite having success in the game early on
- The insane game from Jelani Woods and his potential for the future
- The maddening clock management at the end of the game and why it may not have been as bad as some are suggesting
- The frustrating performance of the defense in giving up over 170 yards on the ground
- The state of the team as they head into the home stretch, with some brutal games ahead
- So much more
