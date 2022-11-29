Opening NFL odds Week 13 - Colts 10.5-point dogs vs. surging Dallas Cowboys squad

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Colts as 10.5-point road dogs in Arlington next Sunday. Given the trajectory of each team, a double-digit differential is entirely reasonable.

The Week 13 trip to face the Dallas Cowboys is arguably the most difficult game left on the Colts’ schedule this season. Jerry Jones has put together a group that can do many things on both sides of the field. The backfield tandem of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard is formidable. CeeDee Lamb is a dangerous receiving weapon and still has players around him like Michael Gallup, who is working his way back to form from injury earlier this year. Dak Prescott missed time this season but has come back looking comfortable, and this has helped tight end Dalton Schultz produce.

Defensively, the Cowboys allow the fewest yards per game to opponents and lead the rest of the league in sacks with 45 - eight more than second-place New England.

Conversely, the Colts' offense has struggled to score points all season, tied for third-worst with the Pittsburgh Steelers with 18 total offense touchdowns this season. The offensive line has struggled to hold up against the opposing pass rush, giving up a league-leading 43 sacks this season. The Colts have seen rushers and receivers fumble the ball 12 times this year, leading the league in combined fumbles.

Jim Irsay appears to have initiated a full-scale rebuild this season. Meddling in personnel decisions, firing experienced coaches, and replacing them with inexperienced alternatives.

There’s no kind way of saying that this Colts team is bad, the season is effectively over, and everything that happens from this point will be evaluated from the perspective of how it impacts draft position or how it helps shape some idea of which pieces on this team are a part of its future.