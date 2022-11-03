AFC South Roundup: Week 8

Tennessee Titans (5-2)

Score this Week: Won 17-10 @Texans

The Titans managed to easily beat the Texans in a game that was not as close as the score indicates, as Dameon Pierce scored a touchdown with 17 seconds remaining to help make it closer than it seemed. The Titans had no troubles containing Mills and the Texans’ offense, while Henry exploded for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.

Injury Report

First #Titans injury report of the week

Looking Ahead: @Chiefs

Dealing with plenty of injuries, the Titans are entering a brutal 7-game stretch, kicked off with a matchup at Kansas City against the red-hot Chiefs. There is a realistic chance that the Titans will struggle mightily down the stretch, so the Colts are not out of the division just yet.

Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1)

Score this Week: Lost 16-17 vs. Commanders

Tough one-point loss for the Colts who dropped a very winnable game against the Commanders at home, allowing a late game-winning drive by Taylor Heinicke. This loss certainly hurt Indy, as they fired their offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and traded away Nyheim Hines. Overall not a great time to be a Colts’ fan right now.

Injury Report

Looking Ahead: @Patriots

The Colts make the trip to New England, a place they have not won in what seems like a lifetime, in a must need win if they are to remain in the hunt for a postseason spot. A loss here would all but end our hopes of making the playoffs.

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6)

Score this Week: Lost 17-21 vs. Broncos

Since Week 3 quarterback Trevor Lawrence has just 4 passing touchdowns and 5 interceptions in five games, averaging just a 57.3% completion rate and adding 4 fumbles lost. The former #1 overall pick is not looking as good as when the season started, and also, Jacksonville has now dropped 5 in a row after a dominating win against the Chargers where plenty of people (including myself) thought they were legit.

Injury Report

Wednesday Injury Report

Looking Ahead: vs. Raiders

Two underwhelming teams will face off against each other as the Jaguars will get a chance to bounce back going up against a Raiders’ team that has been perhaps the biggest disappointment this season in the NFL. This will be a rather entertaining matchup, as neither of them can really afford another loss.

Houston Texans (1-5-1)

Score this Week: Lost 10-17 vs. Titans

Just another loss for the Texans who continue proving they have enough talent and coaching to hang on with anyone, but at the end of the day this is not a team that will consistently win football games. Still, I would say the future looks bright for this franchise for the first time in many years.

Injury Report

We held a walkthrough today. The injury report is only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a full practice.

Looking Ahead: vs. Eagles

The Texans host the Eagles today in what could be the most one sided matchup this week. Of course, in the NFL you never know, and a short week might benefit the worst team here. However, I would reasonably expect the Eagles to blow the Texans out by at least 3 scores.