Eagles at Texans Week 9 Thursday Night Football: Picks and Predictions

We get what will most likely be a lopsided affair tonight with the undefeated Eagles facing off against the one-win Texans. The Eagles are favoured by 13.5 and a half points even though they are playing away from home, as Vegas is not expecting this one to be close at all. For updated lines visit Draftkings Sportsbook.

The Eagles are coming off a dominant 35-13 outing against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where Hurts threw for 4 touchdowns (3 to receiver A.J. Brown), and the defense made the day hellish for rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. This is just a well put together team, and one that could make some serious noise in the post-season. Kudos to Colts’ former offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni on what is an amazing job at coaching the Eagles.

The Texans are fresh off a divisional loss against the Tennessee Titans where they got absolutely demolished by Derrick “King” Henry to the tune of over 200 yards and two scores. This roster is not only lacking top end talent, but they also have no depth at all, meaning that they probably will not win a ton of games this year.

Of course, no-one in their right mind is picking the Texans to upset the Eagles...