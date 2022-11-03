Colts Injury Report: RB Taylor And LT Kelly Continue To Miss Practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 9 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Cornerback Tony Brown continued to miss practice today with a hamstring injury. Brown missing practice today after having to exit last Sunday’s game is trending in the direction that Brown will miss Sunday’s game too. If Brown is unable to play then expect a practice squad elevation before the game to replace him in the special teams line up.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore returned to a full practice today after missing yesterday’s practice with a rib injury. Gilmore managing to practice fully today puts him right back on track to play Sunday. Gilmore should be able to play Sunday providing there isn’t a setback tomorrow.

Left tackle Dennis Kelly continued to miss practice today with calf and ankle injuries. Kelly being unable to practice two days in a row means his status is very much up in the air for Sunday. If Kelly is unable to play Sunday then expect rookie offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann to man quarterback Sam Ehlinger’s blind side.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue returned to full participation at practice today. Gilmore had missed practice yesterday due to a veteran rest day.

Quarterback Matt Ryan missed practice today with a right shoulder injury. Ryan is still nursing his shoulder injury he picked up against the Titans and will likely be ruled out for Sundays game with Nick Foles continuing to back up new starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

Linebacker Grant Stuard missed practice again today with a pectoral injury. Stuard unable to practice twice this week likely means he will be unavailable for Sunday. If Stuard can’t go then expect a practice squad elevation to fill in for him on special teams.

Running back Jonathan Taylor missed practice again today due to an ankle injury. Taylor missed practice again today after aggravating his previous ankle injury last Sunday. Taylor has said he is feeling better this week than the week leading up to the Denver game but missing two practices doesn’t look good for his chances of playing Sunday. If Taylor is unable to go then expect Deon Jackson to lead the rushing attack and the chance of a practice squad elevation for Phillip Lindsay.

Center Ryan Kelly was limited at practice again today with a knee injury. Kelly has been dealing with lower limb injuries for most of the year and has even had practice time off for rest days. Kelly being limited both practices this week means he will likely be questionable for Sunday’s game. If he is unable to play then expect Danny Pinter to start at center.

Kwity Paye was a full participant at practice today after being limited with an ankle injury yesterday. Paye has been dealing with an ankle injury the last few weeks and has missed the past three games because of it. Paye returning to a full practice likely means he should be able to play Sunday and return to the starting defensive line up.

Linebacker EJ Speed was limited at practice today with an ankle injury. Speed was a full participant at practice yesterday so it was likely a practice injury which limited Speed. If Speed is unable to play on Sunday then expect an expanded role for Shaquille Leonard coming back from his own injury.