Colts’ Snap Counts: Week 12 vs. Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts are now 4-7-1 on the season after a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. Indy has now lost two consecutive games, and with just five games remaining, their chances of making the playoffs have diminished greatly.

Here’s a look at the snap counts from Sunday’s game and what stood out most offensively and defensively from the playing time Indy’s players received throughout the roster.

Offense:

Key Contributors:

While Indy’s offense struggled to move the ball in the first half, there were several key players who helped the offense orchestrate a few key drives to get back into the ballgame.

Rookie tight end Jelani Woods hauled in a career-high nine receptions for 98 yards and was a major factor of Indy’s offense finding its footing for stretches in the second half.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. also had an impressive stat line. Pittman Jr. had seven receptions for 61 yards and scored his first touchdown since Week 1 against the Houston Texans.

Running back Jonathan Taylor looked like vintage JT at times against a top-ranked Pittsburgh run defense. Taylor had 86 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown and averaged 4.3 yards per attempt, too.

Defense:

Key Contributors:

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has put together really impressive back-to-back games for Indy’s defense. Ngakoue recorded two sacks and has a total of 8.5 on the season, which puts him in elite company as he became just the fifth player in NFL history to record eight or more sacks in each of his first seven seasons.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin continues to play at a Pro Bowl level for the Colts’ defense. Franklin recorded 11 total tackles (five solo) against the Steelers, and he currently leads the team with 121 on the season.