Colts News: Jeff Saturday now owns missed timeout vs. Steelers, ‘that one’s on me’

Jeff Saturday reversed course Tuesday from his postgame comments Monday night, saying he regrets his handling of a late-game scenario in the loss to the Steelers.

The Colts lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 24-17, to fall to 4-7-1 on the season. Here are five things we learned on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium:

Viewers saw Colts rookie tight end Jelani Woods' talent on full display Monday night. They had no way to understand the depth of the heartbreak that accompanied his performance.

While the offense of the Indianapolis Colts sputtered once again, Jelani Woods showed he has star potential against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12.

Steelers linebacker knew Jonathan Taylor was getting the ball

As the Indianapolis Colts scurried on their last-minute drive, a Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker notices something about their formation.

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 13 Game vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 13 Sunday night game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Check it out below:

