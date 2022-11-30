Stampede Blue’s Week 13 NFL Game Picks

Back to our losing ways, as the Colts lost the first primetime home game in what seems like forever against the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-17. It is safe to start paying attention to the draft and which quarterback prospect could bring this team back to relevancy again, as it is evident the Matt Ryan experiment just has not worked out. This week the Colts (+ 390) have yet another primetime game as they visit the Cowboys (- 490) in Dallas. For updated lines, visit Draftkings Sportsbook.

The top 5 for your SB staff rankings remains the same with Luke Schultheis, myself, and Greg Rader at the top, followed closely by Shepherd and Aziz.

The staff is definitely not going with the Colts on this one, as the loss against the Steelers evaporated any hope of a comeback this season.

As for our weekly challenges, we both went 1-2 last week meaning that you guys are still 3 points ahead of me in the lead as we are reaching the playoffs.

Poll Will the Colts manage to cover the spread (11 points)? Yes

No vote view results 21% Yes (5 votes)

78% No (18 votes) 23 votes total Vote Now

Poll How many sacks will the Colts give up? Over 3.5

Under 3.5 vote view results 95% Over 3.5 (21 votes)

4% Under 3.5 (1 vote) 22 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who wins Jags @ Lions? Jaguars

Lions vote view results 20% Jaguars (4 votes)

80% Lions (16 votes) 20 votes total Vote Now

My picks this week are Yes - Over - Jaguars. See you all next week!