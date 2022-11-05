Colts Podcast: Can Indy win in Foxboro for the first time in 16 years?

The Colts are a bit of a mess right now. After trading away their number 2 running back in Nyheim Hines, they will also enter week 9 without their number 1 running back in Jonathan Taylor, who has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Not that it matters much, since this once heralded offensive line is now one of the worst in the league. So much so, that they got their starting QB injured and benched.

Now they get to face a struggling New England team that has a QB in a significant sophomore slump in Mac Jones. It would seem like a good opportunity for the Colts to break their 16 year winless streak in Foxboro, but alas - the 2022 season.

We discuss this and more on our latest preview podcast. Topics include:

Who is in and who is out going into the game, including the return of DE Kwity Paye

The situation at running back and why the Colts may be forced to go pass heavy with Sam Ehlinger in his 2nd start

The struggle-season that New England is having and why Mac Jones is a big part of it

The Colts defense and why they may keep this game close

So much more

As always, you can find the podcast wherever fine podcasts are available or you can listen below:

If you aren’t yet subscribed, now would be a good time to do so: Click the link on your platform of choice to subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher