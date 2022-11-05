Colts Injury Report: RB Taylor and QB Ryan Ruled OUT With LT Kelly and LB Speed QUESTIONABLE

The Indianapolis Colts released their Friday injury report for Week 9 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Cornerback Tony Brown has been ruled OUT for Sundays game against the New England Patriots. Brown has been dealing with a hamstring injury which caused him to exit last Sundays game against the Washington Commanders. The Colts are healthy at the cornerback position so should be able to manage without a practice squad elevation.

Quarterback Matt Ryan has been ruled OUT for Sundays game against the New England Patriots. Ryan injured his shoulder against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7 and Ryan was benched shortly after. Ryan could be the teams back up quarterback when he returns but until then Nick Foles has the job.

Running back Jonathan Taylor has been ruled OUT for Sundays game against the New England Patriots. Taylor aggravated his previous ankle injury when he twisted his ankle during last weeks game against the Commanders. Taylor has been dealing with an ankle injury for the last few weeks and has missed two games already because of the injury. The Colts have elevated running backs Jordan Wilkins and Phillip Lindsay to help replace Taylor in the line up.

Linebacker EJ Speed has been ruled QUESTIONABLE for Sundays game against the New England Patriots. Speed was a full participants in Wednesdays practice before being limited Thursday then missing practice all together on Friday. If Speed cannot play Sunday then expect a bigger snap count for Darius Leonard coming back from injury and Zaire Franklin.

Offensive tackle Dennis Kelly has been ruled QUESTIONABLE for Sundays game against the New England Patriots. Kelly being unable to practice fully all week doesn’t bode well for his chances of playing Sunday. If Kelly can’t play Sunday then expect rookie Bernhard Raimann to man Ehlinger’s blind side protection.