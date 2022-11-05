Week 9: Colts Fans’ Confidence Continues to Dive Ahead of Tough Road Matchup Against Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts travel to take on a longtime franchise arch-nemesis, the New England Patriots (-5.5), who the Horseshoe hasn’t beaten in Foxborough since 16 years ago.

In the midst of a two-game losing streak, and their season arguably on the ropes, Colts fans aren’t very confident that the team (3-4-1) is currently headed in the right direction:

In fact, only 37% of Colts fans think starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger will get his first career win this weekend, as Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s defenses have been historically very good at stifling young quarterbacks:

An upset victory would go a long way towards salvaging the Colts playoff chances and making a possible surprise run with Ehlinger—but the Horseshoe’s faithful aren’t very confident that Indianapolis will ultimately be playing in this year’s postseason:

Still, only about roughly a coin flip of the Colts fan base believes that the team brass should ‘blow it up’ and start a full-fledged rebuild in Indianapolis. The Colts have to fix the offensive line’s struggles and find a franchise quarterback, but there are still some strong parts elsewhere: