Patriots vs. Colts: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

So, heading into this game, the Stampede Blue and Pats Pulpit staff had to look back to get interested. For the Colts, no team has come close to being more of a rival since the franchise arrived in Indianapolis than the Patriots. Years of the Manning vs. Brady showdowns, comparing the two historically, and even Andrew Luck’s loss in Foxboro that led to the Deflategate scandal make this an interesting pairing.

The Colts haven’t played in Foxboro since October 2018, and neither team looks similar to what they were at that time. Pats Pulpit has written about how this used to be the best rivalry in the NFL. Our staff posted a photo of Brady and Luck shaking hands after the regular season game in 2018.

Those were the days.

Now? The Colts are facing what could very well be a full-scale rebuild if Sam Ehlinger doesn’t shock the world by becoming a long-term franchise signal caller. The Patriots have their questions at quarterback long-term, and some have started to question Bill Belichick’s legacy without Brady under center.

I mean, what is going on?

This is how NFL cycles work. All-time greats are hard to come by at the quarterback position, and finding more than one back-to-back is incredibly rare.

Expect Bellichick to test young Ehlinger. If he manages not to throw an interception in this one, it will be a huge accomplishment. Expect the Colts' defense to face pressure again. It will likely be turnovers and points off of turnovers that make the difference in this one. Patriots fans won’t be upset that Jonathan Taylor will be sitting this one out, given that he broke the game open in December last year in Indy.

