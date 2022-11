It's on to Foxborough for the 9th game of the season. Today, Sam gets to get his first W against the Pats, and along the way he will earn his new nickname, The Belichick Butcher.

My prediction: Colts win 28-20. The offense puts up 150+ rushing yards, Sam takes in his first rushing TD, and the team wins for the first time in the Ehlinger Era. I couldn't think of a better team to take this L. So begins the second half march to the AFC South title.