Colts’ Injury Report, Week 9: Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss, Matt Ryan Among Those Inactive

The Indianapolis Colts released their list of inactive players ahead of Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. Among those inactive include running back Jonathan Taylor, cornerback Tony Brown, running back Zack Moss, quarterback Matt Ryan, center Wesley French, linebacker Grant Stuard and defensive tackle Chris Williams.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who impressed many in first regular-season start in Week 8 against the Washington Commanders, will make his second career regular-season start against the Patriots Sunday.

Running back Jonathan Taylor will miss his third game of the season as he continues to deal with an ankle injury that appeared to be tweaked in Week 8 against the Commanders. Running back Deon Jackson will start in place of Taylor, while Phillip Lindsay and recently re-signed running back Jordan Wilkins will likely split reps.

Running back Zack Moss, who was part of the trade for Nyheim Hines, is inactive as well, which is likely why both Lindsay and Wilkins were called up to the active roster Saturday.

Additionally, tackle Dennis Kelly, who listed as questionable with a calf/ankle injury is officially active and will start, according to Zak Keefer, a Colts writer for The Athletic.

Colts left tackle Dennis Kelly is active today after going through a pretty intense pregame workout on the field here in Foxboro. Bernhard Raimann will back him up. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 6, 2022

With Kelly as the starting at left tackle, the Colts’ offensive line has played slightly better in the last two weeks, surrendering just five total sacks. So having Kelly out there is significant, especially since the Colts likely won’t have to do any re-shuffling along their offensive line.

The Colts are also getting back a major piece on defense in defensive end Kwity Paye, who’s back in the starting lineup since going down in Denver back in Week 5.

Indianapolis is 3-4-1 on the season and is looking to get back into the playoff and AFC South race, so coming away with a win against New England Sunday is vital.