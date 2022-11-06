Week 9 Post Game Wrap

Iit’s hard to get up here after the third straight loss in a row and pretend like this is what I thought this season was going to be like. I don’t like what I saw offensively and I’m worried this will persist through the rest of the regular season. I’m also afraid this could be who the team becomes if Frank Reich keeps his job. I’m worried who else will get hurt as well. The upside is that the Colts play the equally terrible Raiders next week in Las Vegas.