Simply Unwatchable

Thanks to the nflFastR project and NFL NextGen Stats for the timely sources of data.

For those of you new to this, I will publish key QB stats each week judging how well the Colts passing game performed. Yes, O-Line, receivers, and play-calling impact these numbers but they are primarily QB measures. I will probably modify the charts throughout the season. ﻿Commentary will be brief but feel free to let me know in the comments that stats aren’t everything. (click charts for larger view)

HOW WELL?

I’m gonna be honest. I barely watched this game. After 1 quarter of 2 incompletions and 3 sacks, I saw the writing on the wall and shifted my focus to a steady stream of beers and other games where they actually played football. Every once in a while, I would glance over to watch the Colts’ passing offense fail miserably.

Now that I look at the data, it’s easy to see why that was the case, as almost every dropback was a negative play. Seriously, 12 positive epa plays on 42 dropbacks is one of the worst success rate I have ever sort-of-witnessed. A -0.65 EPA per dropback is not just the worst Colts QB performance of the year, it is also the worst since Scott Tolzien’s week 1 start in 2017.

Usually, when I say someone is off the charts, I mean it as a good thing.

HOW FAR?

I don’t know what to complain about first: the poor completion rate, the pee wee league short passes or the abysmal yards per attempt. I mean, take your pick, because it’s all bad.

I’m too lazy to look up the last game where the average completion depth was shorter, but I bet it’s been at last 4 years.

TO WHO?

Does it even matter?

HOW ACCURATE?

Last week, I wrote that if Ehlinger maintained his accuracy, it would be all sorts of good news. He didn’t . . . and it’s not.

HOW FAST?

Nine sacks. I could talk about him holding the ball too long, but that seems like I am burying the lead.

TO WHERE?

Just to clarify, red is bad.

DASHBOARD

Comparisons are out of the 24 teams that have played through Sunday night.

Mouseover for definitions: opd , edp , arsr , ttt , adot , 20+ , cmp% , cpoe , ay/c , yac , yacoe , ypa , pr% , ta% , scr% , sk% , aa% , ny/d , to% , 1st% , td% , rze , orze , 20+e , psr , epa/d

I’m too depressed to unpack all of this, so here’s the express version.