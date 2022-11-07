Colts News: Frank Reich blames self for offensive collapse, fans searching for accountability

Colts: What coach Frank Reich said about the offensive collapse

“That’s why I was brought here, that’s my responsibility," Reich said. "We’ve got players that are plenty good enough. I have to do a better job."

NFL: Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich speaks on offensive struggles against New England Patriots

Lest anyone thinks we’re traveling down Hyperbole Highway, we give you Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

5 Things Learned: Colts Again Embarrassed In Foxborough

What did we learn from the Colts losing their straight game?

Colts DE Kwity Paye has "full-circle" moment playing in front of his mother in homecoming vs. Patriots

Kwity Paye’s mother, Agnes, escaped two civil wars in West Africa to bring her two sons to the United States to pursue a stable life. On Sunday, Agnes — now retired — made the 45 minute drive from their hometown of Providence, R.I., to watch Paye play in

Boyd: Sam Ehlinger can’t save Colts’ season, nor is he the future - The Athletic

Finding their next franchise QB in the draft is the only thing that can provide a silver lining to a Colts season that's beyond salvaging.

As Colts’ collapse continues with loss to Patriots, who takes the next fall? - The Athletic

Changes have been made at quarterback and offensive coordinator, but the failures haven't let up, including in New England on Sunday.

Colts offensive line a catastrophic failure from Chris Ballard down

After Sunday's nine-sack debacle, the Colts have now given up 35 sacks, 3 more than any previous season under Frank Reich.

Colts vs. Patriots: Who to blame for loss, Frank Reich or Chris Ballard? Yes.

Colts GM Chris Ballard gave coach Frank Reich an inferior roster, and Reich has made it worse. Who's to blame more? Jim Irsay has to decide. And soon.

Colts vs. Patriots: 10 thoughts on a beatdown loss

The Colts were listless again on offense in a 26-3 loss to the Patriots. Insider Nate Atkins has 10 thoughts on that and the franchise's direction.

Colts vs. Patriots: Offense collapses completely in horrific loss

The Colts managed just 121 yards of offense and went 0-for-14 on third down in 26-3 loss to the Patriots

