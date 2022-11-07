Matchups to Watch Revisited Week 9 @Patriots

Dennis Kelly vs. Matthew Judon (L)

It was not only Kelly’s fault, who rotated with the rookie Bernard Raimann at left tackle, but the entire offensive line, as the Colts allowed a whopping 9 sacks. Keep in mind that Reich said in a press conference earlier this week that he thought the pass protection was getting better. Ehlinger was under direct pressure every single snap, and from literally any direction. Braden Smith was perhaps the only Colt that I thought had a passable game, and he was playing next to Pryor. Nelson’s regression is especially alarming considering he just secured a record bag, and Kelly continued his struggles from last year. Maxx Crosby is at home licking his chops right now.

Zaire Franklin / Bobby Okereke vs. Rhamondre Stevenson (W)

Do not be fooled by the 26 points, as the Colts’ defense was once again dominant on Sunday. Franklin and Okereke had once again an impeccable game, and upper management has to be second guessing the massive extension given to Shaq Leonard after the emergence of these two guys and E.J. Speed as more than capable linebackers. The Patriots finished the game with 27 carries for 72 yards (2.66 YPC) and their longest run of the game went for 19 yards.

Stephon Gilmore vs. Jakoby Meyers (W)

The secondary also had a really solid game, holding Mac Jones to a measly 4.9 yards per attempt. The entire Colts’ defense made more than enough for the team to come out with a win, but the offense just once again let them down. Just thinking out loud here, but with at least an average offense this team could realistically be 8-1 in the best case scenario, but that is just a what if scenario.

Colts solving their redzone struggles (W?)

Can’t struggle in the redzone if you never reach it right? The Colts had just one drive that resulted in over 30 yards, and that one ended in a missed field goal. I come out every Sunday thinking “Okay, it can’t get any worse than this right?” and every single Sunday they manage to prove it can actually get worse.

Yannick Ngakoue / Kwity Paye vs. Trent Brown / Marcus Cannon (Yodney Cajuste) (T)

The Colts’ pass rush had a solid game on Sunday, taking into account that it is hard when you are not only constantly on the field because your offense can’t get any sort of rythm, and that the Colts were trailing the entire game meaning an unfavourable script for pass rushers. Paye came back from the ankle injury that kept him out the pass 3 games and led the team in tackles while also recording a sack. Great to have him back.