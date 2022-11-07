BREAKING: FRANK REICH FIRED

The Indianapolis Colts under the leadership of Jim Irsay do not fire head coaches in season. That is, until today.

Frank Reich is out as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/8Rat1EvNBk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2022

After a disastrous first half of the 2022 season, Colts leadership has made the decision to fire Frank Reich. The Colts are 3-5-1 and the offense is breaking records — the wrong kind of records. Everything came to a head in Sunday’s blowout loss to the New England Patriots that saw the Colts average less than 2 yards per play. Now the team will march forward without Reich as the man in charge.

The Indianapolis Colts have parted ways with head coach Frank Reich. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 7, 2022

Interestingly, the Colts lost not only their head coach but also their offensive coordinator and the only person on the staff with any real experience calling offensive plays. At this point they might as well let Reggie Wayne get some experience.

With Reich at the helm, it seemed possible that the Colts might accidentally win some games and stumble their way out of having a top five pick, that's not a concern now. Jim Irsay has decided to blow up the 2022 season and now only time will tell if Chris Ballard will survive the worst Colts season since 2011.

As of today, Frank Reich is no longer the head man in Indy. We will update with more information once it becomes available.