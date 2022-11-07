Saints vs. Ravens Monday Night Football Week 9: Picks and Predictions

Another week, another Monday Night Football matchup as the Ravens (- 135) visit the Saints (+ 115) down in New Orleans. The Ravens are currently 2 point favourites despite playing away from home. For updated lines visit Draftkings Sportsbook.

The Ravens are coming off a Thursday Night Football win against the Buccaneers, on a game where Lamar once again excelled and rookie tight end Isiah Likely showed up big time getting over 75 yards and a touchdown filling in for Mark Andrews. Former Colt edge rusher Justin Houston got two sacks against Tom Brady.

The Saints are fresh off a shutout win against the Las Vegas Raiders, where the defense once again was dominant, and running back Alvin Kamara got 3 touchdowns on the game. Even at 3-5 the Saints have not played nearly as bad as their record indicates, as 4 of their losses were by just one score.

Other than Andrew Aziz, the entire SB staff is going with the Ravens on this one, as Lamar Jackson will probably just be too much for the Saints to handle, and I don’t like Andy Dalton’s chances against the Ravens’ defense.