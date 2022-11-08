Colts’ Snap Counts: Week 9 vs. Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts fell to the New England Patriots 26-3 Sunday and are now 3-5-1 on the 2022 season.

Here’s a look at the snap counts from Sunday’s game and what stood out most offensively and defensively from the playing time Indy’s players received throughout the roster.

Offense:

Key Contributors:

Offensively, it’s hard to come up with any ‘key contributors’ considering that Indy’s offense managed to score only three total points.

It was just a really poor day all around from the offense that only had 121 total yards and went 0-for-14 on third downs. Frankly, the offense has been a complete train wreck for much of the season, and Sunday was no different.

Defense:

Key Contributors:

Defensively, though, things went a little different for the Colts. The defense only surrendered 19 total points and held Patriots’ quarterback Mac Jones to just 147 total passing yards on 20 completions.

Indy’s defensive front pressured Jones for much of the afternoon, sacking the former first-round pick four total times. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who’s been excellent for the Colts’ defense this season, recorded his fourth sack. Defensive end Kwity Paye returned to in game action for the first time since Week 5 and recorded a sack to go along with a career-best eight tackles.

If there’s been a small silver lining into a disastrous Colts’ season, it’s been their defense. They showed up big time again Sunday against New England and deserve recognition for their efforts.