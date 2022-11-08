Colts News: Why the Colts fired Frank Reich, and what’s next

Why the Colts fired Frank Reich, and what's next

Reich seemed resigned to his fate after Sunday's loss dropped the Colts to 3-5-1, and Jeff Saturday now will try to right the ship. Is he the right call? Here are some answers to Indy's biggest questions.

Colts fire Reich, name Saturday interim head coach | Sports | kokomotribune.com

For the first time in Jim Irsay’s 27 years as owner, the Indianapolis Colts have fired a head coach during the season.

Colts Hire Jeff Saturday As Interim Head Coach

In the latest series of the Colts soap opera, they are turning to one of their former greats to lead the 3-5-1 team the rest of the season.

Colts' Jim Irsay defends Jeff Saturday hire -- 'Fully capable'

Owner Jim Irsay vigorously defended his decision to hire Jeff Saturday as Indianapolis' interim head coach, saying the first-time NFL coach is "fully experienced enough."

5 Things Learned: Why Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard Hired Jeff Saturday As Colts' Interim Head Coach

The Colts on Monday parted ways with Frank Reich and hired Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. On Monday evening, Saturday, Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard discussed why the changes were made, and what their expectations a

Colts introduce Saturday as interim head coach to cap surreal day | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

At times combative and defiant, Jim Irsay defended his choice to name two-time All-Pro center Jeff Saturday as the Colts interim head coach Monday, despite his lack of NFL coaching

Five way-too-early candidates for the Colts' next head coach | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

CNHI's George Bremer takes a way-too-early look at some potential candidates to become the Colts' next head coach.

Bovada says Peyton Manning is betting favorite to be next Colts coach

While anything can happen, the odds that Manning takes the job seems highly unlikely. Why? He's said he doesn't want to.

Colts’ news conference, bizarre day of change paint a franchise in disarray - The Athletic

Team owner Jim Irsay is confident in interim head coach Jeff Saturday despite the Colts great's total lack of NFL coaching experience.

Kravitz: Firing Frank Reich now makes Colts owner Jim Irsay look lost, impetuous and disingenuous - The Athletic

Reich, fired on Monday, was largely left to take the fall for the misplays by the Colts owner and the general manager, Chris Ballard.

Boyd: Jim Irsay’s reasoning for giving Jeff Saturday Colts’ interim job falls short - The Athletic

Experienced candidates inside and outside the organization seemingly would have been more qualified for the position.

Jim Irsay: Jeff Saturday is ‘fully experienced enough’ for Colts’ head coaching job - The Athletic

The Colts have fired Frank Reich after a three-game losing streak and a 3-5-1 start to the season.

Jeff Saturday named Colts’ interim head coach: Who is he and what to know about the surprise hire - The Athletic

With the team now in full tank mode, the Colts are bringing in former player, team consultant and ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday.

Colts: 10 candidates to replace Frank Reich as head coach

The Colts have fired Frank Reich, meaning they're on to finding a replacement. Here are 10 candidates to keep in mind for the opening.

Doyel: Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard air grievances as Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday introduced

INDIANAPOLIS – They’re angry over there at the Indianapolis Colts complex. Owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard, that is. Angry, frustrated, probably a little embarrassed. More than a little defensive.

