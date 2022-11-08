Colts’ Fantasy Waiver Wire/Buy Low Week 9: Odell Beckham Time

Buy Low

James Conner, running back, Cardinals

James Conner finally returned to action after missing the last 3 games because of a rib injury, looking decent. His usage before the injury was not that encouraging, but he could realistically take over the running back room and command the majority of the targets in an offense that has been playing better since wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins returned from his suspension.

Michael Pittman Jr., wide receiver, Colts

MPJ’s value has sunk after Matt Ryan’s injury and the offensive struggles for the Colts. With head coach Frank Reich now gone, the price for Pittman will probably never be lower this season. He is a clear #1 receiver, who will command the majority of targets and is playing way below his potential.

Mark Andrews, tight end, Ravens

The second best tight end in fantasy football has disappeared the past 3 weeks, dealing with some injuries that made him miss Monday night’s game against the Saints. Rookie Isiah Likely has stepped up in his abscence and will probably steal some of Andrews’ targets, so this is the perfect time to try and trade for him given that his value is at the lowest this season.

Waiver Wire

Deon Jackson, running back, Colts

Starting running back Jonathan Taylor is still dealing with that high ankle sprain that kept him out 3 games this year. Deon Jackson got most of the touches in Taylor’s abscence, and there is a decent chance that the offensive line will improve with new interim head coach Jeff Saturday, resulting in better opportunities for Jackson.

Odell Beckham Jr., wide receiver, free agent

Odell Beckham is reportedly doing well in rehab and he could be cleared to play as soon as next week. He will get a few weeks to get acclimated to his new team and become a force once the fantasy playoffs start. As a free agent, he will also get the chance to choose a favourable destination for him.

Jeff Wilson Jr., running back, Dolphins

Wilson Jr. lost no time entering the Dolphins’ backfield, and seemingly took over the RB1 spot from Raheem Mostert, getting 12 touches in just his second game in a Dolphins’ uniform. Wilson Jr. is an explosive back with the potential to take any carry to the house, and Mostert’s fragility (played just 9 games in the past two seasons, touching 30 years of age) only adds to his value.

Trevor Lawrence, quarterback, Jaguars

Lawrence will enjoy a favourable schedule down the stretch, and his running ability lifts his floor considerably, as he has three games over 16 points in the past four weeks. His upside is limited because of his deficiencies as a passer, but given how bleak the quarterback landscape is right now Lawrence is definitely worth a pickup.