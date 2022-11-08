Report: Colts’ Parks Frazier Expected to Call Offensive Plays on Sunday Against Raiders

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Indianapolis Colts pass game specialist and assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier is expected to call the offensive plays on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders:

Young but talented, Parks Frazier played QB at Northeast Mississippi Community College and Murray State. He joined the #Colts as Frank Reich’s assistant in 2018, helping with the practice plan, call sheets and scripts. Now, Frazier is expected to replace Reich as play-caller. https://t.co/z5MyyecRPP — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 8, 2022

There was a clear vacancy here for new interim head coach Jeff Saturday after offensive coordinator Marcus Brady had already been relieved of his duties before former head coach Frank Reich’s recent firing.

Now, the Colts will turn to Frazier, the 30 year old who’s been with the Colts organization since 2018 as an assistant to the head coach (2018-19), offensive quality control assistant (2020), and most recently, the assistant quarterbacks coach (2021-present).

What led to Frazier winning out in an offensive coaching candidate pool that also included running backs coach Scottie Montgomery, quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich, and even wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne?

It’s possible that it’s his close relationship with starting 2nd-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who he may have already worked extensively with.

Or it could be that the Colts—and namely Saturday like his youth, upside, and potential.

But either way, it’ll be Frazier reading plays off the offensive call sheet come Sunday.