Colts Reacts Survey: Week 10

The Colts (3-5-1) will look to snap a three game losing streak on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders (-6) and pay *former head coach Josh McDaniels a visit near the strip.

Of course, the man the Colts ultimately chose after being jolted by McDaniels at the altar, Frank Reich, is now a former head coach of Indianapolis himself.

The Colts figure to feel at least a little different under new interim head coach Jeff Saturday, and the hope is that he can at least slightly improve the team’s porous offensive line, as well as the energy, execution, and accountability.

Still, having just chosen his offensive playcaller a few days ago and still getting to know his players and fellow coaches, Saturday faces an uphill battle to pull of the upset against the Raiders.

The same team who delivered the Colts one of their late season losses last year that ultimately cost them a playoff berth and now has Davante Adams.

Are you feeling lucky Colts fans?