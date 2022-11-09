Colts News: Jim Irsay says it’s “BS” the Colts are tanking

Colts’ Jim Irsay: It’s (BS) team is ‘tanking' remainder of season

Jim Irsay wanted to get a few things off his chest.

Colts news: Jim Irsay pledges to bring GM Chris Ballard back in 2023

Colts owner Jim Irsay pushed back hard against criticism of general manager Chris Ballard

Colts: Sam Ehlinger will remain as quarterback under Jeff Saturday

Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday has only just started on the job but had a couple of declarations about who will start for his offense.

Hits And Misses: Kwity Paye Shines In First Game In Front Of Mom

What was the good and bad from the Colts (3-5-1) losing another game in Foxborough?

10 Thoughts On Jim Irsay, Jeff Saturday, Chris Ballard Presser

Here are 10 thoughts on the Irsay, Saturday, Ballard press conference from Monday night.

NFL column: Colts flinch, fumble coaching change | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

For much of the past five years, the Colts have subscribed to one motto above all else: “Don’t flinch.” CNHI's George Bremer writes it’s hard to see evidence of that

Meet New Colts Play Caller Parks Frazier

The man who used to be Frank Reich’s assistant will now be taking over the play-calling duties his former boss held for 5 seasons.

Sources - Assistant QB coach Parks Frazier to call Colts' offense

Colts passing game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier will assume playcalling duties for the team under interim head coach Jeff Saturday, multiple sources confirmed to ESPN.

Indianapolis Colts’ Jeff Saturday Makes Suprise Pick for Offensive Play-Caller - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

With Frank Reich and Marcus Brady out, who will call plays for the rest of the season for the Indianapolis Colts?

Indianapolis Colts’ Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard Fail to Provide Confidence in Direction of the Franchise - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

As the Indianapolis Colts capped off a whirlwind news day, their leaders left much to be desired with their answers regarding the recent changes and the season as a whole.

Frank Reich: ‘I gave my heart and soul to' the Colts

Frank Reich said he gave my heart and soul to the Indianapolis Colts.

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 10 Game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Check it out below:

Jim Irsay says it’s ‘absurd’ to think Colts are tanking, takes umbrage with Tony Dungy - The Athletic

Irsay: "We’re going to do what it takes to win. I don’t know who people think we are, they don’t know us. We don’t tank in Indianapolis.”

Kravitz: Making sense of the top quartile of the upper quartile most unhinged Colts press conferences ever - The Athletic

What the heck happened in one of the most most bizarre, unhinged and defensive press conferences I can ever remember.

Jim Irsay airs grievances as he introduces interim coach Jeff Saturday

Colts owner Jim Irsay used the introduction of interim coach Jeff Saturday to demand respect and remind us how good this Colts franchise is. Or was.

Colts: Why Jim Irsay picked Jeff Saturday to be interim coach

The Colts hired an interim coach in Jeff Saturday who has no college or NFL experience because, in owner Jim Irsay's words, he has "no fear."

Interesting Stuff from @TonyDungy: He told us @JimIrsay did not reach out to him for his input about making a move at Head Coach. Had he, Tony says he would've tried to talk him into sticking with Frank Reich. He also doesn't understand why Nick Foles isn't starting at QB. #Colts pic.twitter.com/Sp1jnu5TVI — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) November 8, 2022

"Jeff Saturday is an amazing dude but people inside the building are stunned & this is an unprecedented move" ~@zkeefer#PMSLive #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/rmEOMe9d89 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 8, 2022

"He said, 'It's an interim position... But I'm going to use these eight games to see if it's something I really want to do.'" @wingoz and @ShowtimeTate break down the #Colts naming Jeff Saturday their interim HC and Trey shares what Jeff told him #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/i1HaqdHcD0 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) November 8, 2022