Filed under: A Very Stable Podcast: Frank Reich Fired; Jeff Saturday Hired By Stephen Reed Nov 9, 2022, 8:00am EST

On this week's episode of A Very Stable Podcast, host Stephen Reed discusses the big news of the week of the Indianapolis Colts firing of Head Coach Frank Reich and Hiring ESPN Analyst and Colts Legend Jeff Saturday.
