What We Learned: Colts vs. Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts find themselves at 3-5-1 through nine weeks of the 2022 season. Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots was one of the worst offensive performances from the Colts in some time.

Here’s what stood out most from the Colts’ blowout loss to the Patriots:

The Colts’ offense is still among the worst in the NFL

Sunday’s offensive showing against New England was one of the worst seen from the Colts in several years. It starts with the offensive line, which surrendered a season-high nine sacks to the Patriots’ defense. Indy’s offense only managed to gain 121 total yards and score three points while going 0-for-14 on third downs.

The Colts’ offense has been a major issue for weeks now. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger had 103 total passing yards and no touchdowns with one interception, which was a pick-six that ultimately put the game out of reach. It was as ugly an offensive performance as we’ve seen from Indy this season.

Indianapolis’ offense also only managed to average 2.0 yards per play. Yes, that’s a real stat, and a telling one at that. Indy’s offense is without question among the worst in the NFL through nine weeks. If the offense is not able to start playing more consistently and reduce the amount of mistakes made, the rest of the 2022 season may go sideways quickly.

Colts’ defense continues to dominate, limits Mac Jones and Patriots’ offense

Despite the loss Sunday, Indianapolis’ defense once again stood out for much of the game, limiting New England’s offense to just 19 total points, 203 total yards of offense and 3.3 yards per play.

Indy’s defense only allowed the Patriots to go 6-of-17 (35%) on third downs and quarterback Mac Jones was sacked four total times. Defensive end Kwity Paye , defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and linebacker Bobby Okereke were among the standouts on defense. Paye had a career-best eight tackles and one sack. Buckner also had a sack while piling up seven tackles, and Okereke forced a fumble and had four tackles.

Even if the Colts’ success on defense continues going forward, the offense is going to have to play complementary football, as well. Without that happening, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where the Colts can make the playoffs this season, even if their defense continues to find success and help keep the team in games.