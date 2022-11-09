Stampede Blue’s Week 10 NFL Game Picks

The Colts are now going through a 3-game losing streak after being dominated by the Patriots in Foxborough, in a game so embarassing head coach Frank Reich was fired in the middle of the week. The Colts (+ 205) are currently 6-point underdogs against the Las Vegas Raiders (- 245), as even though they are on a crisis themselves sitting at 2-6. At 42.5, the O/U for the Colts is among the lowest of the week. For updated lines, visit Draftkings Sportsbook.

As for the Stampede Blue rankings, it remains very tight at the top, but Greg Rader and Luke Schultheis remain at the top leading the rankings. The staff is once again not optimist for Sunday´s game as it seems like the firing of Frank really dwelled the fan’s spirits.

Now to the weekly challenges, I went 0-3 last week and you guys went 1-2, so I am currently one point behind you.

My picks for this one are Over - No - 200/300. See you all next week!