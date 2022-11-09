Colts Designating WR Ashton Dulin to Return to Practice from Injured Reserve

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts are designating wide receiver Ashton Dulin to return to practice from injured reserve ahead of Week 10’s game:

Colts are designating WR Ashton Dulin to return to practice from Injured Reserve. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2022

The 4th-year wide receiver has 12 receptions for 168 receiving yards (14.0 ypr. avg.) during 5 games (1 start) before he suffered a foot injury in Week 5’s ugly Thursday Night win against the Denver Broncos. He’s also a valuable special teams core contributor.

His return may not be good news for Keke Coutee on the Colts 53-man roster—as that would give Indianapolis six wideouts for game day, but we’ll see.

That being said, Dulin’s return should deepen the Colts wide receiver rotation (and provide another potential deep threat), although whether he can be productive with Sam Ehlinger behind center remains to be seen. However, it’s good to have him back healthy again.