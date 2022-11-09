Colts Injury Report: RB Jonathan Taylor Returns As Multiple Starters Miss Practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 10 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Tight ends Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) and Jelani Woods (shoulder) both missed practice today. Alie-Cox and Woods are both become integral parts of the Colts offense in place of Jack Doyle who retired last year. Even though they aren’t targeted frequently in the passing game when they are they make the most of their chances. Both should be ones to keep an eye on this week as an already struggling offense cannot afford to lose either.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, safety Rodney McLeod and cornerback Stephon Gilmore all missed practice today due to a veteran rest day. The Colts use rest days for their veterans to help limit the chances of recurring injuries and to keep them fresh for later in the week. All there should return to practice tomorrow.

Running back Deon Jackson missed practice today with a knee injury. Jackson injured his knee during the game on Sunday against the New England Patriots. Jackson did manage to return to the game but was limited afterwards. With the status of Jonathan Taylor so uncertain at the moment and the depth at the position being far from ideal Jackson’s availability is crucial. He will be one to keep an eye on this week.

Quarterback Matt Ryan missed practice today with a right shoulder injury. Ryan has missed the last two games and weeks of practice due to the shoulder injury. It’s interesting that the team hasn’t placed Ryan on injured reserve as he could be set to miss another game this week. Ryan when he returns to practice may be the teams back up quarterback as Sam Ehlinger has again been confirmed as the starter for the rest of the year. As for now the back up role is Nick Foles’.

Center Ryan Kelly was limited at practice today with a knee injury. Kelly has been dealing with lingering lower limb injuries all year and his play has dipped well below his normal standard. Kelly has been getting veteran rest dys to help with injury management but the last two weeks has been limited due to the knee injury. Kelly will be one to keep an eye on this week.

Running back Jonathan Taylor was limited at practice today with an ankle injury. Taylor has been dealing with an ankle injury for the last few weeks and it has caused him to miss multiple practices and three games. The Colts offense urgently needs Taylor back in the line up but until he’s healthy enough to return to practice he will continue to miss game time. Taylor looked to be moving a lot better this week in practice but could end up being a game time decision this week.